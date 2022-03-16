Lord Sebastian Coe Joins Sir Martin Broughton's Bid to Purchase Chelsea

Chelsea fan and former Olympian Lord Sebastian Coe has joined forces with Sir Martin Broughton in his bid to buy the Club from Roman Abramovich.

Broughton, a former Liverpool chairman, is attempting to purchase the Club and if successful would see Coe take a seat on the Chelsea board.

As per Independent Football, the pair have joined forces in a bid to buy Chelsea Football Club.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Coe, a lifelong Chelsea fan, released a statement to heap praise on Broughton.

He said: “I am certain that Sir Martin is the right man to lead Chelsea Football Club into its next chapter.

“He has an exceptional track record in British business, as well as unrivalled experience in shepherding Liverpool out of a very difficult situation.

“He has the vision, acumen and financial backing to ensure our club’s future success, keeping Chelsea Football Club at the top of European football and challenging for trophies.

“But most importantly, like me, he is a lifelong Chelsea supporter and Shed End season-ticket holder. I know that this bid is for the millions of Chelsea fans around the world. We love our club and will always put the fans first.”

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

Coe chairs private investement firm Sports Investment Partners now, after being an ambassador for London's 2012 Olympics bid.

Broughton, on the other hand, was Liverpool chairman when he was appointed on a short-term basis back in 2010.

He helped user in current Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group, which has seen plenty of success in Anfield.

However, the pair are set to face huge competition if they wish to purchase Chelsea as a consortium led by Todd Boehly and Hansjorg Wyss are believed to be one of those in the lead, as well as the British businessman and Chelsea fan Nick Candy, who is said to have held a private meeting with Marina Granovskaia and Bruce Buck after the Premier League win against Newcastle United on Sunday.

The submitted Boehly-Wyss bid is believed to be around £2.5 billion.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube