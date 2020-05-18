Louis van Gaal delivers verdict on Chelsea's new signing Hakim Ziyech

Former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal believes Chelsea have signed a special player in Hakim Ziyech.

The Blues agreed a deal with Ajax for the Moroccan back in February for £33.6 million, which will see him make the switch to England on a five-year-deal.

The 27-year-old is set to join up with Frank Lampard and the rest of the Chelsea squad on July 1 after four seasons with Ajax.

Louis van Gaal, formerly of Manchester United and Ajax, has delivered his verdict on the midfielder and believes Chelsea have signed a special player.

"He has developed tremendously at Ajax. Not so much in creativity, but as a team player," van Gaal said to NOS.

"The public has come to realize that he works very hard for a creative person. And then he also scores goals and gives assists. Then you are a special player."

Ziyech's final season in Holland was cut short following the coronavirus pandemic which has seen the remainder of the 2019/20 Eredivisie season be cancelled.

Ajax were sitting top of the Dutch league with Ziyech's influence notable, having recorded six goals and 13 assists in 21 league appearances this term.

"It’s a bit strange," Ziyech said on his spell at Ajax coming to an early end. "You know that everything comes to an end, but it’s a strange way of closing this chapter. I am happy to take the next step, but you don’t want to end it like this.

"It feels as if you didn’t pass the exams, that’s how it feels. You’re powerless. It doesn’t feel like the season ended successfully."

