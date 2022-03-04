Skip to main content
Loutfy Mansour 'Not Pursuing' Chelsea Bid to Takeover From Roman Abramovich

A spokesman for Loutfy Mansour has confirmed he will not be pursuing a bid to try to takeover Chelsea from Roman Abramovich.

Following the confirmation on Wednesday evening that Abramovich would be selling the Club after 19 years at the helm, interest has arisen ahead of the March 15 deadline which has been set for bids to be made. 

Chelsea have instructed the American merchant Raine Group who are managing the takeover, with their CEO Joe Ravitch confirming a sale will not be rushed.

"We are not going to rush anything. It is very important that Chelsea have the right owner to guide the club forward," read a statement released by Ravitch.

Interest has been made public, whist many bids have remained private with claims the Club have already received several serious offers around £3 billion. 

A consortium fronted by Swiss and US billionaires Hansjorg Wyss and Todd Boehly are also showing interest and a bid is being prepared.

However, another name which was linked was Loutfy Mansour, an Egyptian businessman. He is a Chelsea season ticket holder. But on Friday morning, a spokesman for Mansour confirmed he had withdrawn his interest and wouldn't be making a bid.

"In light of the recent media speculation, we want to make it clear that we are not pursuing a bid for Chelsea Football Club at this time." 

Whoever takes over, they will have Thomas Tuchel leading the team. The Chelsea head coach wants to remain in charge after expressing his love for the Club.

He told reporters: "Chelsea, for me, is a perfect fit. I love to be here. I love everything about the club. Hopefully it continues. There is not an uncertainty, but isn’t it always as a football manager? I am used and trained to live with it. Of course, different levels and this is quite a level I have to be honest. I am positive, I hope things will end well.”

