'Love Him' - John Terry Hails Conor Gallagher Over Social Media

Former Chelsea centre-back John Terry has come out on social media to praise Blues youngster Conor Gallagher.

The 21-year-old is currently out on loan at Crystal Palace where he has impressed manager Patrick Vieira.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Terry took to Twitter to respond to a fan asking him about Gallagher, to which he replied:

"Superb. Love him, Chelsea through and through"

Gallagher has attracted a lot of interest this season, having already made 10 appearances for Patrick Vieira's side, in which he has found the back of the net four times.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for the young star in his press conference ahead of their Saturday afternoon clash with Burnley.

“It’s not hard to follow (his progress) because he is standing out every single match day. It’s a pretty easy one to follow," he told the press.

"Listen, Conor’s heart is so, so big. He loves football and you can wake him up at four o’clock at night. He will start running, sprinting and collecting balls, winning duels. This is what he does and you can see he feels good, he has trust from the club and manager."

Tuchel has still insisted that he has no news to offer on the 21-year-old's future, despite many fans wanting to see him back at Chelsea.

"Right now, it is the beginning of November. He is a full member of the Crystal Palace squad and it’s good where he is. There is no need to change this. We are fully aware of it and are happy he feels so good and is a huge part of this club.”

