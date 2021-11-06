Luis Enrique Explains Unfair Decision to Omit Marcos Alonso From Spain Squad

Spain boss Luis Enrique has explained his decision to leave Marcos Alonso out of the squad for their November internationals against Greece and Sweden.

The 30-year-old was a surprise absentee from the national squad by Enrique which saw Jose Gaya and Jordi Alba preferred at left-back.

Alonso has lost the preferred left wing-back place in recent weeks at Chelsea to Ben Chilwell, but has still been impressing for both club and country.

However, he was omitted from the squad and Enrique had to explain the difficult decision to leave the Chelsea star out.

He told the media: "I must admit this is the time I've been unfairest with a player, in this case Marcos Alonso because for what he had done in the previous games, he deserved to be here and even to start.

"But having thoroughly analysed everything with my staff, I've seen the kinda of rivals we're going to face and little details makes me think both Jose and Jordi are gong to help us in these two games.

"I'm really sorry for Marcos, but I encourage him to continue improving, he can do it, and he's clearly an option for the future and present."

Fortunately for Enrique, Alonso is currently injured after picking up a minor knock for Chelsea against Malmo in midweek. He will miss Chelsea's match against Burnley on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel revealed: "Alonso injured himself in the last minute of the Malmo match. He tried to come out for training but the stress was too high, too painful on his ankle. Nothing big but too painful in the moment."

