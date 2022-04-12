Skip to main content
Luka Modric Labels Chelsea as His 'Toughest Opponent' After Champions League Thriller

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has labelled Chelsea as his 'toughest opponent' as his side progressed to the Champions League semi-finals. 

Despite a valiant effort from the Blues and them winning on the night at the Santiago Bernabeu, the La Liga giants won 5-4 on aggregate across the two ties. 

It sees Chelsea exit the competition at the final eight stage, and their European title defence is now over. 

imago1011267553h

When speaking to the media after the game, via Madrid Xtra, Modric made a bold claim about the Blues as he faced them for the second time in two seasons in the Champions League.

“Chelsea have been my toughest opponent.”

He also shared his thoughts on the game as he said: "Chelsea scored three good goals, maybe the first one was a lucky deflection. They created chances and used it well."

Despite Chelsea being 3-1 down on aggregate after the first leg, Thomas Tuchel's side produced a spirited performance away from home.

imago1011268850h

Mason Mount opened the scoring in the first half as he was able to curl past Thibaut Courtois in the Madrid goal.

Antonio Rudiger then made it 2-0 on the night at the start of the second half, before Marcos Alonso saw his fine strike into the top corner ruled out by VAR for handball.

However Timo Werner was on hand to make it three with a composed finish from inside the box, a goal that would have seen his side progress to the semi-finals.

Despite the goal, substitute Rodrygo was able to fire past Edouard Mendy from Modric's superb ball, and Karim Benzema then headed home in extra time to send his side through to the last four.

imago1011255355h
