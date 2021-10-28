'His Dream in 2017' - Romelu Lukaku's Agent Makes Chelsea & Real Madrid Admission

Romelu Lukaku dreamed of Chelsea and Real Madrid in 2017 prior to his move to Manchester United, his agent has revealed.

The 28-year-old's life came full circle this summer as he returned to Chelsea for a club-record £97.5 million from Inter Milan, seven years after leaving the Blues in 2014.

After joining Everton, he made the switch to Manchester United in 2017, but it wasn't a move his now agent, Federico Pastorello, would have advised.

Chelsea were in for Lukaku in 2017, then under the management of Antonio Conte, but the Belgian headed to Old Trafford to which he remained there for two years before leaving to join Inter Milan in 2019.

Despite this, Chelsea was his dream. Real Madrid were on his agenda too.

Pastorello admitted to the Telegraph: "I knew this in 2017, he said there were two clubs that were his dream - Chelsea and Real Madrid, and Chelsea was even more because he had been sold much too early and not in a very nice way after the penalty in the Super Cup, so he felt there was something he had not achieved and he wanted to put it right.”

He added: “I have never been the agent of Antonio Conte, but I was very involved when he was manager at Chelsea. And in 2017, he wanted to sign Romelu and I was a little bit involved, just more to give my opinions - not as the player’s agent.

“I really wanted the deal to happen and I really tried to put it together for Romelu and Chelsea, but in the end he went to Manchester United. I had told Romelu that in my opinion he would be better moving to Chelsea and I tried to push him that way. If I had been his agent, I think that is what would have happened."

