Romelu Lukaku Hands Chelsea Fitness Boost Ahead of Crystal Palace FA Cup Semi-Final

Romelu Lukaku has returned to training this week and could be available for Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace.

The 28-year-old has missed the last three matches for the Blues - two against Real Madrid and the 6-0 thrashing of Southampton - due to a pain in his achilles. 

Now Chelsea head to Wembley on Sunday and Lukaku, along with his teammates, suffered defeat back in February in the Carabao Cup final. 

imago1011030983h (1)

They will be hoping for an immediate bounce back, albeit in a semi-final not a final, and the Belgium international could be available for selection.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel confirmed the forward is back in training and in contention to face Crystal Palace at Wembley. 

"Everyone seems to be okay," responded to Tuchel regarding team news. "Still have two more trainings to go so fingers crossed. 

"Romelu was back in training yesterday, let’s see if he has any reaction or not. Everyone should be okay.”

imago1010231663h

Should Lukaku be fit for Sunday, he will face a battle to start. Kai Havertz and Mason Mount, should they be fit, are likely to be guaranteed starting roles at Wembley.

Timo Werner has netted three goals in his last two matches, giving him a huge boost in confidence, and will be pushing for a start which he will believe he deserves. Christian Pulisic will be facing a battle to prove he is worthy of a start after an underwhelming performance in midweek in Spain. 

