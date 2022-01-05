Lukaku Heaps Praise on Tuchel as He Reveals Excitement Ahead of Chelsea's Upcoming Fixtures & Previews Spurs Clash

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku has heaped praise on his Blues boss Thomas Tuchel ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues face Antonio Conte's side with a place in the final at stake, with Tuchel and Lukaku searching for their first domestic title at Chelsea.

Speaking to Chelsea's official club website, Lukaku has revealed his excitement ahead of the upcoming matches.

These games include a two legged affair against Spurs, a FA Cup clash against Chesterfield and a Premier League showdown with Pep Guardiola's table leading Manchester City.

When asked about the upcoming games, Lukaku discussed his emotions before praising Tuchel for how he will set his side up.

He said: "Very excited. These are the moments that you play football for. As a team we have to prepare in the best way.

"The manager is going to set up a plan for us to be successful, that's what you want at this football club so I'm really excited."

This comes as Lukaku and Tuchel held positive talks following the head coach dropping the Belgian against Liverpool after Lukaku went behind the club's back to do an interview in Italy.

However, it appears that Lukaku will start against Spurs as he looks to impress and keep his place in Tuchel's side.

When asked if the League Cup match is the perfect opportunity for Lukaku to return after a positive meeting was held with his manager and the club, Tuchel said:"It would be a nice moment to start (against Tottenham), no? It can be a good occasion to let him start.

"He apologised and is back in the squad. We have given it time. For me, the most important thing was to understand it was not intentional."

