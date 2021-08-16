Lukaku Names Two Chelsea Legends as His 'Mentors' Following Record Transfer

Sports Illustrated home
Lukaku Names Two Chelsea Legends as His 'Mentors'

The Belgian has spoken.
Romelu Lukaku has named former Blues Nicolas Anelka and Didier Drogba as his two mentors following the Belgian's return to Chelsea.

The forward was speaking to Chelsea for the first time since his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

In his first interview with Chelsea FC, Lukaku opened up on his mentors, Anelka and Drogba.

When asked about Drogba's influence on his career, Lukaku said: "He'd always watch me whilst I was working, telling me how to improve and what to do. It was only right I included him in my decision [to come to #Chelsea]."

Lukaku then expanded as he referred to his two mentors:  "He was my mentor, him and Nicolas Anelka, in the last few years." he said.

In Lukaku's previous spell at Chelsea, he was fighting with the pair for a spot in the first team but it appears that he learned a lot off the strikers.

Lukaku progressed to explain how his early years at Chelsea helped shape him for later on in his career in an honest interview with the club after his return.

The forward returned to Chelsea for a club record fee of £97.5 million and will be looking to follow in the footsteps of the two former Blues, whose spell at Chelsea were laiden with trophies.

