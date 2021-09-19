September 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Lukaku Shows Promise of Being Future Chelsea Captain, Says Tuchel

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has praised new signing Romelu Lukaku on his immediate impact since arriving in London, stating how he shows all the signs of being a promising club captain.

Lukaku returned to Chelsea after a seven year spell away, at Everton, Manchester United and Inter, in a move that cost the Blues £97.5 million.

Since arriving, the Belgian forward has scored four goals in four games and has proven to be the talisman that Chelsea fans were so desperately after.

sipa_35009455

Tuchel spoke to Sky Sports about how much Lukaku has impressed at Chelsea and how well he fits in at the west London club.

"He's a very democratic communicator - he treats everybody with the same respect, the same attitude," said Tuchel.

"He is a highest-level competitor - he loves training, he has a smile on his face, he wants to win every single competition. This is good. He leads by example."

sipa_35009431

Many Chelsea fans were disappointed with the lack of an impact Timo Werner had at the club since his arrival in summer 2020, so Lukaku's arrival has filled the supporters with joy.

Even head coach Tuchel has learnt things from the 28-year-old.

"I learn stuff off of him", said Tuchel. "How he feels the game, where he wants to score, how he wants to assist, how he feels confident to hold the opponents off. So you adapt to your player.

"I'm very happy to see him so humble and so involved in the communication with everybody.

"We had a strong bond in the team last season - which was key to success - and we rely on the bond and atmosphere again.

"Romelu is a big part of that and a fantastic guy."

Chelsea's current captain is Cesar Azpilicueta who has been at the club since 2012.

sipa_35009436

When asked about whether Lukaku could be the next person to wear the armband, Tuchel seemed positive.

"Yes, I think he could be. He has a lot of things you need to be a captain.

"But we have fantastic captains so no need to think about this now. He behaves like one and this is more important than to actually have the captain's band."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_35009455
News

Lukaku Shows Promise of Being Future Chelsea Captain, Says Tuchel

sipa_34758396
News

Thomas Tuchel Hoping Cesar Azpilicueta & Romelu Lukaku Can Form Chelsea Connection

sipa_35009448
News

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Unsure What to Expect From Spurs

sipa_34675577 (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Sends Kai Havertz Demand Over Chelsea Attitude & Performances

sipa_35009451
News

Chelsea Aiming to Create History and Break Record Against Tottenham Hotspur

pjimage (43)
News

Sergio Reguilon: Spurs Expecting 'Difficult' Test From Chelsea

pjimage (42)
News

Tuchel: Chelsea Very Satisfied to Be Able to Rely on Top Goalkeeper Mendy

sipa_34677303 (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Will Push Kai Havertz to 'Absolute Maximum' to Get Best Out of Midfielder