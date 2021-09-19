Lukaku Shows Promise of Being Future Chelsea Captain, Says Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has praised new signing Romelu Lukaku on his immediate impact since arriving in London, stating how he shows all the signs of being a promising club captain.

Lukaku returned to Chelsea after a seven year spell away, at Everton, Manchester United and Inter, in a move that cost the Blues £97.5 million.

Since arriving, the Belgian forward has scored four goals in four games and has proven to be the talisman that Chelsea fans were so desperately after.

Tuchel spoke to Sky Sports about how much Lukaku has impressed at Chelsea and how well he fits in at the west London club.

"He's a very democratic communicator - he treats everybody with the same respect, the same attitude," said Tuchel.

"He is a highest-level competitor - he loves training, he has a smile on his face, he wants to win every single competition. This is good. He leads by example."

Many Chelsea fans were disappointed with the lack of an impact Timo Werner had at the club since his arrival in summer 2020, so Lukaku's arrival has filled the supporters with joy.

Even head coach Tuchel has learnt things from the 28-year-old.

"I learn stuff off of him", said Tuchel. "How he feels the game, where he wants to score, how he wants to assist, how he feels confident to hold the opponents off. So you adapt to your player.

"I'm very happy to see him so humble and so involved in the communication with everybody.

"We had a strong bond in the team last season - which was key to success - and we rely on the bond and atmosphere again.

"Romelu is a big part of that and a fantastic guy."

Chelsea's current captain is Cesar Azpilicueta who has been at the club since 2012.

When asked about whether Lukaku could be the next person to wear the armband, Tuchel seemed positive.

"Yes, I think he could be. He has a lot of things you need to be a captain.

"But we have fantastic captains so no need to think about this now. He behaves like one and this is more important than to actually have the captain's band."

