Skip to main content

Summer Romelu Lukaku Talks With Thomas Tuchel Planned as 'Key Player' Role Targeted

Romelu Lukaku plans to hold talks with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel this summer over his role at the club, according to reports.

This summer is set to be a big one for the Blues with the imminent takeover by the Todd Boehly-led consortium, who will look to freshen up Tuchel's squad with backing in the transfer market. 

Lukaku's future has faced heavy speculation with links to Italy surfacing on a regular basis. They have always been denied, but crunch talks will will be held this summer to clarify the Belgian's future, even though he only arrived last summer for a club-record £97.5 million. 

imago1011825212h

Come the end of the season, Lukaku has plans of his own to ensure he gains clarity on his situation in the capital. As per Fabrizio Romano in his CaughtOffside column, Lukaku 'intends to speak' with Tuchel this summer to understand the club's plans, with Lukaku wanting to be a 'key player' next season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Lukaku has been competing with Kai Havertz for a central starting attacking role. The German has been preferred this season for a large part, being joined by Mason Mount and either of Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner on the other side. 

imago1010578903h

Tuchel was extremely complimentary of Lukaku following his brace against Wolves and still insists he can prove his worth in a Chelsea shirt. 

"Everybody has, I know you're very keen on Romelu questions but everyone has and today (Saturday) he delivered and next game is on."

According to James Robson, Tuchel is still to be convinced that Lukaku can be the long-term solution at the point of his attack, which will no doubt play a role in the talks planned for this summer. 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011629900h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel: Romelu Lukaku Can Still Prove His Chelsea Credentials Amid Summer Talks

By Matt Debono19 minutes ago
imago1009363125h
News

Inside Marcos Alonso & Thomas Tuchel's Half-Time Chelsea Bust-Up vs Wolves

By Matt Debono12 hours ago
imago1011823476h (1)
Features/Opinions

Comment: What Chelsea Need to Learn From Wolves Draw for Leeds United Clash

By Jago Hemming16 hours ago
IMG_6675
News

Revealed: Thomas Tuchel & The Nine Chelsea Players Who Watched U23s as Premier League 2 Survival Confirmed

By Matt Debono16 hours ago
imago1011816331h
News

'Chelsea Need to Push Together' - Says Cesar Azpilicueta Following Disappointing Draw With Wolves

By Jago Hemming16 hours ago
imago1011819996h
News

Thomas Tuchel Calls for Focus From Chelsea to Seal Third Place League Spot

By Jago Hemming17 hours ago
imago1010435764h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Currently Behind Liverpool & Real Madrid in Race for Aurelien Tchouameni

By Jago Hemming19 hours ago
imago1011337104h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Armando Broja 'High Up on List of Summer Targets' for West Ham

By Jago Hemming19 hours ago