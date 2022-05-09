Romelu Lukaku plans to hold talks with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel this summer over his role at the club, according to reports.

This summer is set to be a big one for the Blues with the imminent takeover by the Todd Boehly-led consortium, who will look to freshen up Tuchel's squad with backing in the transfer market.

Lukaku's future has faced heavy speculation with links to Italy surfacing on a regular basis. They have always been denied, but crunch talks will will be held this summer to clarify the Belgian's future, even though he only arrived last summer for a club-record £97.5 million.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Come the end of the season, Lukaku has plans of his own to ensure he gains clarity on his situation in the capital. As per Fabrizio Romano in his CaughtOffside column, Lukaku 'intends to speak' with Tuchel this summer to understand the club's plans, with Lukaku wanting to be a 'key player' next season.

Lukaku has been competing with Kai Havertz for a central starting attacking role. The German has been preferred this season for a large part, being joined by Mason Mount and either of Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner on the other side.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Tuchel was extremely complimentary of Lukaku following his brace against Wolves and still insists he can prove his worth in a Chelsea shirt.

"Everybody has, I know you're very keen on Romelu questions but everyone has and today (Saturday) he delivered and next game is on."

According to James Robson, Tuchel is still to be convinced that Lukaku can be the long-term solution at the point of his attack, which will no doubt play a role in the talks planned for this summer.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube