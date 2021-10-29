Tuchel: Lukaku & Werner Hoping for Chelsea Return in November

Thomas Tuchel has revealed Chelsea duo Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner are targeting a return after the November international break.

Both forwards suffered injuries against Malmo during their 4-0 win in the Champions League earlier this month.

Lukaku twisted his ankle, while Werner pulled up on hamstring which has left them sidelined for the last two matches.

A return date wasn't set as Tuchel looked to ease any pressure on coming back into contention. However the Chelsea boss has now confirmed when the pair could be available for selection.

After ruling them out against Newcastle, the German hopes they will be back after the international break in November.

“I am not a friend of deadlines and not putting pressure," said Tuchel. "Both of them have a new target and that target is after the national break. This is what they aim for, what we aim for."

This will mean they will be absent against Newcastle United, Malmo and Burnley ahead of the break. Chelsea's first match after the break is against Leicester City, before crunch matches against Juventus and Manchester United.

Should one or both be ready and fit to play ahead of those three encounter at the end of November, it will be a huge boost for the Blues as their quest to challenge for top spot continues.

