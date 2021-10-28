Lukaku & Werner Major Doubts for Newcastle Clash After Missing Chelsea Training

Skip to main content
    October 28, 2021
    Chelsea Duo Major Doubts for Premier League Clash Against Newcastle United After Missing Training

    Author:

    Chelsea are set to be without Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner for their Premier League clash against Newcastle United.

    Thomas Tuchel has been without his attacking duo for the last two games against Norwich City and Southampton after the pair came off injured with ankle and hamstring injuries, respectively, during their 4-0 win over Malmo in the Champions League earlier this month.

    The Chelsea boss didn't want to put a return date on Lukaku and Werner as he ruled them out of the two games, but didn't want to speculate how long they could be sidelined for. 

    After the penalty shootout win over Southampton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, Chelsea had a day off to recover on Wednesday before they began their preparations for the trip to Newcastle on Saturday.

    Chelsea returned to training at their Cobham training base on Thursday. It saw the return of quartet Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic, with Pulisic being a major boost for the Blues after spending seven weeks out with an ankle injury.

    But Lukaku and Werner weren't involved on Thursday which makes them unlikely to be in the matchday squad to face the Magpies.

    They have coped without them for the previous two games and it looks like Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and co will need to, at least for another game, take the responsibility on their shoulders to fire Chelsea to all three points at St. James' Park.

    Tuchel will confirm the full Blues team news on Friday afternoon in his pre-match press conference.

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

