Romelu Lukaku: If Inter Milan Offered New Deal, I Wouldn't Have Joined Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku has revealed he would've stayed at Inter Milan had they offered him a new contract.

The 28-year-old departed the San Siro on bad terms with the Nerazzurri after making the club-record £97.5 million return to Chelsea.

It's been a difficult time for Lukaku since arriving back in England. Before December 26, he had last netted in the Premier League at the start of September.

He suffered an ankle injury in November and then tested positive for Covid-19 in December to delay his return. The Belgium international made his comeback on Boxing Day against Aston Villa, getting on the scoresheet. He also scored in the 1-1 draw with Brighton on Wednesday evening.

But Lukaku dropped a bombshell interview with Sky Italia claiming he was not happy with his situation at Chelsea.

"Physically I'm fine, even better than before. After two years in Italy, in which I worked a lot at Inter with trainers and nutritionists, I am physically fine.

"But I'm not happy with the situation, this is normal. I think the coach has chosen to play with another module, I just have to not give up and continue to work and be a professional. I am not happy with the situation, but I am a worker and I must not give up."

Tuchel showed his frustrations at the 28-year-old and admitted talks would be held with the Belgian over his comments ahead of their Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

But Lukaku has now further gone on to say he would've remained in Italy had Inter offered him a new deal, but a switch to Chelsea was too hard to reject after his future was made uncertain in Italy.

"When I was at Inter, at the end of the first year, I turned down an offer from Manchester City which was higher than Chelsea's this summer," Lukaku told Sky in Italy.

"I did it because it had only been a year, it wasn't the right time to leave and I didn't want to. I wanted to do something good for Inter, because I have to say that Inter saved my career to some extent.

"I was in a deep hole at Manchester United, things weren't going well. I was a big investment for Inter but we did great things together.

"So the second year after we won the Scudetto, I went to speak with club chiefs and asked for a new contract. I did it because I told myself I'm 28 years old, my family feels great in Milan, I still have my flat there, my mother and my son could come and live there and we would all feel comfortable.

"But they didn't want to extend my contract, the possibility wasn't there. It was tough for me to accept, because in my head I told myself that I would be able to do a few more years in Milan."

"In my opinion, there are three absolute top teams in football - Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Every player dreams of playing for one of these teams one day. So I thought if I ever had that possibility, I would sign a new contract with Inter and then go there.

"But it didn't happen, so I told myself that there is only one team where I could possibly see myself - Chelsea. I wasn't thinking about going there, but at one point they came in for me and so I asked [Inter boss Simone] Inzaghi to leave.

"The fact that they didn't try to make me sign a new contract bothered me a bit, it hurt me even. If Inter offered me a new contract, I would have stayed 100 per cent. That goes without saying.

"Also the fact that I hadn't won anything in England in eight years there bothered me a lot. So it was hard to turn down the chance to come back here with the team I have supported since I was a child."

