Romelu Lukaku's First Chelsea Spell Failed Due to Didier Drogba's Presence

Ex-Chelsea coach Eddie Newton is adamant Romelu Lukaku wasn't ready to lead the line during his first spell at Stamford Bridge.

The 28-year-old joined the club from Anderlecht back in 2011 but left in 2014 to join Everton on a permanent transfer. During the three years, he played for both West Brom and Everton on loan.

Lukaku made 15 appearances for the Blues but failed to make his mark and din't manage to get a goal in any of those appearances.

He has since gone away and played for Manchester United before tearing it up in the Serie A with Inter Milan under the tutelage of Antonio Conte, scoring 64 goals in 95 appearances.

Now he has come full circle and returned to Chelsea on a club-record fee as the Blues shelled out £97.5 million to re-sign the Belgian.

Lukaku looked up to Didier Drogba, an idol for the forward, and the Ivorian was at Chelsea at the time when Lukaku first arrived. However, Newton believes that was his downfall as to why it didn't work out first time round.

"For Lukaku, he wasn’t ready at the time, and I don’t care what anyone says," insisted Newton in an interview with Goal's Nizaar Kinsella.

"He just wasn’t ready to be the main number nine up front and carry that platform like Didier (Drogba). He was always going to be compared to Didier and it wasn’t fair to him at that time."

He added: "He was a great kid with bundles of enthusiasm who wanted to impress. He was sometimes too desperate to impress that it went against him.

"I think he needed to come out of Chelsea and learn his craft elsewhere, which he did on loan at West Brom."

