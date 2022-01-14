Lyon Boss Peter Bosz Confirms Emerson Palmieri to Remain at Club Despite Chelsea's Recall Attempts

Olympique Lyonnais boss Peter Bosz has confirmed that Emerson Palmieri will remain at the French club despite Chelsea attempting to recall the defender.

The Italian was deemed as Thomas Tuchel's 'number one priority' to return to Chelsea after a season ending injury to Ben Chilwell.

However, Lyon boss has Bosz has now confirmed that the defender is set to stay in France.

Speaking to the press via Gael Berger, the Lyon manager confirmed that Emerson will not return to Chelsea.

He said: "Yes, we will keep Emerson."

It was reported that Chelsea have a plan B if Emerson's recall failed and now they must rely on this.

This comes as a blow to Tuchel, with strongly-linked defender Lucas Digne signing for Aston Villa over the last week.

Kenedy has been recalled however and can play at wing-back, providing cover to Marcos Alonso.

Despite this, Tuchel revealed that Chelsea are still in the market for a wing-back as, speaking in his pre-Man City press conference, Tuchel said: “We cannot say Kenedy is the solution. He can be the solution but the situation has not changed. We have long term injuries at wing-back, we suffered a lot.

"Nothing has changed but it needs to make sense, to be possible, make sense on a high level and also in quality, personality. We have a look into the market, nothing has changed. We have all options, also the option to say no.”

It remains to be seen as to who Chelsea will move for but Sergino Dest from Barcelona has been heavily linked with the club and could make a transfer move after the Blues' failure to recall Emerson.

