Lyon join Inter Milan in January race for Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud

Thomas.Overend

Lyon are set to join Inter Milan in the race to sign Chelsea outcast Olivier Giroud in January. 

Giroud has played only played seven times for Chelsea this season, scoring the opening goal in the UEFA Super Cup against Liverpool in Istanbul back in August. He has appeared to be surplus to requirements under Frank Lampard in west London, starting only once since September – looking out of sorts in a home defeat to West Ham.

The 33-year-old is third in the pecking order for the Blues, as Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi are the preferred choices for Frank Lampard.

Giroud3
Olivier Giroud opened the scoring in the UEFA Super Cup in Istanbul for Chelsea back in August.Getty Images

It has been reported that Chelsea are holding out for £5 million for Giroud, whose contract expires this summer. 

Now Inter Milan are set to have competition in the race to land Giroud, as Le Progres cited by CalcioMercato report that Rudi Garcia’s Lyon side are interested in pursuing the forward to provide much-needed backup for out of sorts Maxwell Cornet and former Blue Bertrand Traore in the striker department.

----------

LISTEN: Chelsea are now able to dip into the market following their successful appeal to the CAS regarding the two-window ban

----------

Lyon have had a poor start to the season, sacking Head Coach Sylvinho in October and currently finding themselves 12th in Ligue 1. Traore has yet to score in fifteen Ligue 1 matches, and Cornet has not fared much better – scoring only twice. Seven point adrift of Champions League qualification, Olivier Giroud may provide the necessary boost to propel Lyon towards Europe’s top table for the third season running.

They did manage to progress into the Champions League knockouts and will they will be facing Juventus in the last-16 in February.

Giroud2
Giroud has been in prolific form for France this year, scoring six goals for his country in 2019.Getty Images

Chelsea are in the market for a striker themselves, with several sources reporting that the club wish to activate the €30 million release clause for the prolific RB Leipzig man. 

This would provide competition for in-form Tammy Abraham, and fill the potential void left by the departure of Giroud.

----------

