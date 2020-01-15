Absolute Chelsea
Lyon President insists Moussa Dembele will not be sold amid Chelsea and Manchester United interest

Matt Debono

Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas has once again ruled out any move which would see forward Moussa Dembele head to the Premier League.

The 23-year-old has bagged 11 goals in Ligue 1 this season, and has caught the attention of Premier League duo Chelsea and Manchester United.

However, the Lyon President has reaffirmed his stance on any potential transfer, insisting no deal will take place regardless of the money put on the table.

Speaking to RMC, he said: "We have not changed our minds. We already made this issue clear in August.

TRANSFER NEWS

  • Chelsea and Inter Milan have agreed a fee for 33-year-old Olivier Giroud.

"Moussa is an excellent player. A player who we need. We are taking explicit measures in our recruitment to not bring someone in who will compete for his position. It is not a question of money. Moussa will be with us."

Chelsea are on the search for a forward to replace Olivier Giroud, who is expected to depart before the end of the transfer window - Inter Milan are the favourites to land the veteran.

