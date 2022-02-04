Major Implications Revealed for Chelsea Ahead of Lille Champions League Clash in France

Chelsea fans and players may be facing serious implications ahead of their Champions League clash with Lille in February as new Covid-19 travel regulations imposed.

The west London side are looking to get their knockout stage campaign this season off to a bang after drawing Lille in the round of 16.

However, new regulations at the French border control mean that some players may struggle to enter the country.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

As the Mail reports, France have now banned tourists with no Covid-19 booster jab. The report goes on to state that anyone who was double-vaccinated more than nine months ago will also be refused entry.

This report comes further to an article by the Mirror, that announced that the Blues could be without their unvaccinated stars for their trip to France due to the restrictions.

This came after it was confirmed by the French government that athletes will not be exempt from their vaccine pass requirements.

The report went on to state that according to UEFA rules, players who are unable to travel due to government restrictions would be treated as positive Covid cases.

IMAGO / PA Images

Thomas Tuchel has previously spoken about his players' knowing the consequences of not getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

“And at some point, everybody who is not vaccinated will face some consequences. Does that make it wrong that they are not?

“I'm not so sure about it. I simply don't know, I took my decision for myself. For us isolated as a club, isolated as a football team, there can be huge consequences.

"For example, if players are not allowed to travel to France, this can create problems for us in not being able to use key players.

“We are aware of it. It is a constant noise, a constant sound.”

