'Being a Candidate Makes me Proud' - Jorginho Comments on Ballon d'Or Hopes

Chelsea's Jorginho has commented on the suggestions that he has a strong chance of winning this year's Ballon d'Or.

The Italian was crucial to the Blues' Champions League winning run last season, and was also a pivotal part of his country's Euro 2020 success in the summer.

The midfielder has already received recognition for his performances having recently been awarded the title of UEFA Men's Player of the Year.

In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via Cult of Calcio, Jorginho explained how he is not letting such talks distract him from his performances at Chelsea.

He said: "At the moment, I am focusing on the Juventus game. I will have the opportunity to fight for more trophies later this year.

"Italy will play in the final four of the Nations League, and Chelsea in the Club’s World Cup. 2021 has been an extraordinary year. Being a candidate makes me proud."

The Italian international joined the Blues in 2018 from Napoli and has made 149 appearances for the club since then.

A hat trick of European titles during the summer has now established him as one of football's top performers.

He added: “I do not really concern myself with hypothetical things.

"I am sure something good would come from taking home such a prestigious award. But I want to be on the ball and zero in on playing and trying to win with Chelsea and Italy.”

The 29-year-old will be keen to continue his impressive start to the season as Chelsea take on Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

