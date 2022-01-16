Malang Sarr Believes in Chelsea Trophy Chances Despite Man City Defeat

Chelsea defender Malang Sarr has admitted he trusts his team to win trophies this season despite their defeat to Manchester City.

The 1-0 defeat at the hands of Pep Guardiola's saw the Blues go 13 points behind the Citizens in the race for the Premier League title.

Speaking to Chelsea's club website after the defeat, Sarr admitted that he believes the Blues can add to their silverware this season.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

"There's loads of games to play, lots of points as well. I'm not worried about it because there's a very long way to go. I trust my teammates, I trust my team. I think we can do it." he said.

The Blues have already added the UEFA Super Cup to their trophy collection this season after lifting the Champions League last season.

This season, Tuchel's side have made it to the Carabao Cup final after beating Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-final and are competing in the Club World Cup in February.

IMAGO / PA Images

Sarr will be looking to lift his first piece of silverware since joining Chelsea last season from Nice.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at FC Porto in a fairly inconsistent spell in Portugal.

However, since returning to Stamford Bridge, Sarr has played a crucial role as back up for Tuchel's side.

The defender has played the last four matches for the Blues in all competitions, including Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Premier League matches as they look to compete on all fronts.

