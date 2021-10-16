'It Was a Tough Game' - Malang Sarr Speaks After Brentford Win

    • October 16, 2021
    Malang Sarr Delighted With Brentford Win After Making Premier League Debut

    Author:

    Chelsea's Malang Sarr has commented after his side's 1-0 win against Brentford on Saturday evening. 

    Ben Chilwell scored the only goal of the game, with Sarr making his first Premier League start since joining the Blues. 

    The win ensures Chelsea return to the top of the table after earlier wins from Liverpool and Manchester City. 

    sipa_35594509

    Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Sarr conveyed his thoughts about his first appearance in the Premier League.

    He said: "It was a tough game, but I enjoyed it. 

    "It was a good opponent, we knew it would be difficult, but we did the job. We were ready for the fight."

    sipa_35594781

    The 22-year-old joined the Blues last summer on a free transfer after the contract at his previous club Nice expired.

    He spent the 20/21 season on loan at Porto, the side that Chelsea faced in the quarter-finals of the Champions League last season.

    Sarr also touched upon the quality of the opposition, adding: "We knew when they pushed, we had to find a way to keep the clean sheet and win the game."

    It was only his second appearance of the season in blue, with the previous game coming against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup in September.

    sipa_35594756

    Chilwell's goal was his third in as many games for club and country, but Edouard Mendy was the star of the show as he made a series of top saves towards the latter stages of the game.

    The Blues have now won six of their opening eight league games so far this season, with just the three goals conceded.

    sipa_35594081
