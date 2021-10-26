    • October 26, 2021
    Malang Sarr Discusses Southampton Ahead of Carabao Cup Clash

    Author:

    Chelsea defender Malang Sarr has hinted of his involvement as the Blues face Southampton in the Carabao Cup round of 16 as he discusses the Saints.

    The defender last featured for Chelsea against Brentford and looked impressive as the Blues kept a clean sheet.

    Speaking to the offiical club website, Sarr previewed Chelsea's opponents.

    sipa_35594772

    The defender signed for Chelsea on a free transfer after playing for Nice in Ligue 1. 

    He began by discussing the Saints players that he has a relationship with during his time in France.

    He said: "Last time we played against Southampton in the league, I saw them (Ibrahim Diallo and Yan Valery) for a few minutes to speak about everything, how life is going here for me and for them in England, how they adapt themselves.

     "We were talking about how they are doing and how we are doing and just looking forward to playing this game."

    Sarr then proceeded to explain how he hopes that he will be chosen to play in the Carabao Cup round of 16 clash as he looks to impress Thomas Tuchel with another solid defensive performnce.

    "I hope I will play and play against them so we can have a good match-up." he said.

