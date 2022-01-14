Malang Sarr Discusses The Importance of Winning Trophies With Chelsea

Chelsea defender Malang Sarr has revealed how important it is to him to win trophies with the west London side, insisting it 'stays with you for life'.

The French centre-back signed for Thomas Tuchel's side from Nice in 2020 and spent last season loaned out at Porto.

Since the start of this season, he has made a total of eight appearances for the west London side and is slowly integrating himself into the squad.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Speaking to the Chelsea 5th Stand app, Sarr revealed how his ambitions with the European champions are to lift as many trophies as he can get his hands on.

"Definitely," he said. "That's the thing, if you win every game you will definitely get the chance for some titles and trophies.

"That's the thing that stays for life, you can do everything you like.



"If you win the Premier League, the Champions League, they stay with you for the rest of your life. Winning trophies is the main thing."

IMAGO / Colorsport

Chelsea have already lifted two trophies during Sarr's tenure at the club including the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup.

Now, after beating Tottenham 3-0 on aggregate, the west London side have reached the final of the Carabao Cup where they will face either Liverpool or Arsenal.

Sarr wasn't in the squad for either of the first two trophies so he will be eager to be named in the team that plays in the upcoming fixture at Wembley.

