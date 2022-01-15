'Really Frustrating' - Malang Sarr Shares Frustrations After Loss Against Manchester City

Chelsea defender Malang Sarr has revealed his frustrations after his side's defeat to Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues lost 1-0 against the Cityzens at the Etihad Stadium, with Kevin De Bruyne's effort from range proving to be the difference between the two sides.

Sarr made his fourth consecutive start for the club and did well to nullify the City attacks throughout the majority of the game despite the goal.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to the official Chelsea website after the game, the Frenchman shared his frustrations after the performance against the Premier League leaders.

"Really frustrating because we came here with a plan. I think we did really well, defensively we were really strong. We didn't give them many opportunities. That was the plan.

"I can feel they struggled to find the solution, that was the main thing for us. We had the chances to score. That's why today I am really frustrated and disappointed with the result."

Sarr impressed alongside Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger in the backline against City and were able to withstand pressure from the hosts for most of the game.

IMAGO / Sportimage

However a moment of quality from former blue De Bruyne was enough to give City the lead and eventually the win at home.

They are now 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table after 22 games, with Chelsea remaining in second.

Despite this, third placed Liverpool have two games in hand over the European Champions and could overtake them with good results.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube