'Really Happy to be Here' - Malang Sarr Grateful for Chelsea Opportunity

Chelsea defender Malang Sarr has opened up on his start to life at the club, admitting that he is happy to have been handed the opportunity to impress Thomas Tuchel.

The 22-year-old has found an increase in playing time due to defensive shortages in recent weeks, featuring in the Blues' FA Cup and Carabao Cup matches.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand App, Sarr opened up on the opportunities that he has been given this season.

Tuchel name the French defender in the line-ups against Tottenham Hotspur across both legs of the Carabao Cup semi-final as well as in the starting XI to play Chesterfield in the FA Cup.

Sarr took these opportunities, impressing as part of a defence that only conceded one goal across the three matches.

When asked about his first season as a Blue, Sarr showed his delight, he said: "I feel great, happy to be here and the season is going great so far. It's amazing (fitting in to the squad). A great, great thing. Really happy to be here, lucky to be here.

"So grateful to work with the guys, everybody is kind and works hard. It's helping me a lot to set my goals and work hard.

"Really happy to be able to play my first games for the club. I try to do as well as I can when I play to give back the confidence from the coach."



The defender arrived from Nice last season and spent the campaign on loan at FC Porto before returning to the club in the summer and providing defensive cover.

With injuries to Trevoh Chalobah and Reece James alongside Thiago Silva testing positive for Covid-19, Sarr has been handed more opportunities in recent weeks and has impressed for Chelsea.

