Malang Sarr: Edouard Mendy Fully Deserving of Chelsea Success

    • October 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    Malang Sarr: Edouard Mendy Reaping Deserved Rewards at Chelsea

    Author:

    Malang Sarr has hailed Chelsea teammate Edouard Mendy following his outstanding performances in goal for the Blues.

    Mendy, 29, has been a colossal piece for Thomas Tuchel's side at the back in between the sticks. Game after game and the Senegalese international produces the performances and saved required.

    Chelsea have found a gem in Mendy after his signing from Rennes in France last summer, and in recent weeks, he was recognised for the 2021 Yashin Trophy - an award for the best goalkeepers in the world.

    Mendy has had several defensive combinations in front of him this season at Chelsea. But no matter who Tuchel has selected at the back, Mendy isn't fazed.

    And Sarr, who made his Premier League debut against Brentford, isn't surprised by his teammate's current form.

    What Malang Sarr said

    "I am not surprised about what is happening right now with Edou because he is a great player and he is working really hard every day so he gets what he deserves," Sarr told the official Chelsea website

    "You see that with the results on the pitch.

    "He is loud behind the defenders and he can show that he is not happy. He is trying to help and guide you as much as he can and it is really good to feel that support behind you, feel that you have a goalkeeper who is ready for you."

