Malang Sarr Heaps Praise on Chelsea Teammates Antonio Rudiger & Thiago Silva

Chelsea defender Malang Sarr has hailed his fellow Blues Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger ahead of their Premier League clash against Manchester City on Saturday.

The defender has received praise in recent weeks as he played the last three matches for Thomas Tuchel's side and could be in line for only his second Premier League start on the weekend.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand App, Sarr heaped praise on his fellow defenders for helping him to improve.

When asked about Silva and Rudiger, Sarr said: "It's good to have the guys around. Since I was young I looked at these players (Thiago Silva & Antonio Rudiger). Since they were young I tried to take from them the best, tried to improve my game."

And the trio could be selected as a back three for Chelsea's trip to the Etihad on Saturday morning after Andreas Christensen tested positive for Covid-19.

This comes after Tuchel hailed the 22-year-old for being reliable and impressing when called upon.

Tuchel said: "He played a good match again (against Tottenham), very good. Very happy that he did so. When we needed him, relied on him, he was reliable and he was there. Very good. He knows his role very clear.

"He appreciates to be in the team and when is necessary he steps up and shows he can be a strong teammate and player."

The Frenchman is set to stay at the club during the January transfer window, cementing his place in the squad at Stamford Bridge.

