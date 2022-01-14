Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Malang Sarr Heaps Praise on Chelsea Teammates Antonio Rudiger & Thiago Silva

Chelsea defender Malang Sarr has hailed his fellow Blues Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger ahead of their Premier League clash against Manchester City on Saturday.

The defender has received praise in recent weeks as he played the last three matches for Thomas Tuchel's side and could be in line for only his second Premier League start on the weekend.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand App, Sarr heaped praise on his fellow defenders for helping him to improve.

imago1009104675h

When asked about Silva and Rudiger, Sarr said: "It's good to have the guys around. Since I was young I looked at these players (Thiago Silva & Antonio Rudiger). Since they were young I tried to take from them the best, tried to improve my game." 

And the trio could be selected as a back three for Chelsea's trip to the Etihad on Saturday morning after Andreas Christensen tested positive for Covid-19.

Read More

This comes after Tuchel hailed the 22-year-old for being reliable and impressing when called upon.

imago1009015380h

Tuchel said: "He played a good match again (against Tottenham), very good. Very happy that he did so. When we needed him, relied on him, he was reliable and he was there. Very good. He knows his role very clear.

"He appreciates to be in the team and when is necessary he steps up and shows he can be a strong teammate and player."

The Frenchman is set to stay at the club during the January transfer window, cementing his place in the squad at Stamford Bridge.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009102109h
News

Malang Sarr Heaps Praise on Chelsea Teammates Antonio Rudiger & Thiago Silva

1 minute ago
imago1009014624h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Man City Got More Lucky Than Chelsea With Injuries & Covid

31 minutes ago
imago1008834096h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Taking 'Keen Interest' in Anderlecht's Sergio Gomez to Solve Wing-Back Crisis

1 hour ago
imago1002553215h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Have a Plan to Beat Manchester City

1 hour ago
imago1007679564h
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Manchester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

1 hour ago
imago1008394271h
Transfer News

Report: Hellas Verona Manager 'Gives Green Light' to Sign Chelsea's Xavier Mbuyamba

2 hours ago
imago1008978489h
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Man City: N'Golo Kante & Mateo Kovacic Partner as Kai Havertz Leads the Line

2 hours ago
imago1007679558h
Match Coverage

Preview: Manchester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

3 hours ago