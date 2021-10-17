Malang Sarr Heaps Praise on Edouard Mendy Following Brentford Heroics

Chelsea defender Malang Sarr has waved lyrical over Edouard Mendy after his world class performance during their 1-0 win over Brentford.

Thomas Tuchel's side climbed back to the top of the Premier League thanks to Ben Chilwell's half-volley in first-half stoppage time to see off the Bees on Saturday evening.

But Chilwell's goal wasn't the only difference on Saturday, Mendy was the man to the rescue to secure all three points. The 29-year-old produced several late, world-class stops to keep the hosts out in west London, a performance to savour.

Chelsea became the first side in Premier League history to win seven consecutive away London derbies, and that was heavily down to Mendy's involvement which saw him earn praise from all of his teammates including Sarr who made his league debut.

What Malang Sarr said

"It was amazing," the defender said on Mendy's display. "I am happy for him because he's a friend and he's working hard every day. I see him doing that every day. I'm not surprised. It's amazing to have a goalkeeper like that behind you."



What else was said about Mendy?

Ben Chilwell added: "We've got Edou to thank. For the last 20-25 minutes, he was superb. We see it everyday in training. He gets the credit he deserves."

Ruben Loftus-Cheek said: "Eddie in goal, (laughs) he’s saved us a few times but that’s what these top keepers do, the guy is world class. On another day we come away with a few more goals but three points is the most important thing."

Thomas Tuchel: "They could've easily scored, we have to admit that, but Edouard (Mendy) was too strong so he saved the three points for us."

