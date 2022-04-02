Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Malang Sarr Praises Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel for Trustful Relationship

Chelsea defender Malang Sarr has hailed his side's manager Thomas Tuchel, claiming he feels very happy to 'have the trust of the manager'.

Sarr joined the west London side back in August 2020, but didn't make a senior appearance for the European champions until their clash with Brentford at the beginning of this season.

He spent last season loaned out to both Porto and Porto B where he played a total of 27 games in the Portuguese leagues.

imago1010775318h

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Sarr took his time to praise the Blues manager for how comfortable he has made him feel at the club and the trust between them.

"I feel like I have the trust of the manager and I am really grateful and really happy for that.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"At the beginning of the season I was supposed to go on loan and have another season to work on my craft.

"In the end I was here and able to be a part of the squad, and the manager has shown me his trust. I work hard every day, and I can see I am being rewarded for that. It’s a really good feeling.

imago1010082652h

"I know I can help in different positions, I know left-back is not my natural position but I try to bring the energy and play 100 per cent.

"For a player it’s good, and as a manager I think it’s good to have a player who you can count on whether he is playing in his position or not.

"Wherever the manager needs me to play, I will do it."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011001427h (1)
News

Timo Werner's Damning Brentford Statistics Revealed as Chelsea Striker's Woes Continue

By Matt Debono30 minutes ago
imago1010672943h
Transfer News

West Ham Boss David Moyes Sends Chelsea £150M Declan Rice Transfer Warning

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1010993874h
News

Rock Entertainment Group Join Ricketts Family & Ken Griffin's Bid for Chelsea

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1010995163h
News

Brentford Defeat Was An 'Unthankful' Game for Edouard Mendy, Admits Thomas Tuchel

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago0041825529h
News

Christian Pulisic Reveals Phone Call From Chelsea Teammate Mason Mount Following World Cup Draw

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1011002879h
News

Thomas Tuchel Insists Chelsea's Brentford Defeat Wasn't Impacted By Upcoming Real Madrid Tie

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1010919035h
News

Chelsea Forward Christian Pulisic Offers His Honest Verdict on World Cup Draw

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1010700133h
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid Keeping an Eye on Chelsea Midfielder N'Golo Kante Ahead of Potential Summer Swoop

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago