Malang Sarr Praises Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel for Trustful Relationship

Chelsea defender Malang Sarr has hailed his side's manager Thomas Tuchel, claiming he feels very happy to 'have the trust of the manager'.

Sarr joined the west London side back in August 2020, but didn't make a senior appearance for the European champions until their clash with Brentford at the beginning of this season.

He spent last season loaned out to both Porto and Porto B where he played a total of 27 games in the Portuguese leagues.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Sarr took his time to praise the Blues manager for how comfortable he has made him feel at the club and the trust between them.

"I feel like I have the trust of the manager and I am really grateful and really happy for that.

"At the beginning of the season I was supposed to go on loan and have another season to work on my craft.

"In the end I was here and able to be a part of the squad, and the manager has shown me his trust. I work hard every day, and I can see I am being rewarded for that. It’s a really good feeling.

IMAGO / PA Images

"I know I can help in different positions, I know left-back is not my natural position but I try to bring the energy and play 100 per cent.

"For a player it’s good, and as a manager I think it’s good to have a player who you can count on whether he is playing in his position or not.

"Wherever the manager needs me to play, I will do it."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube