'He Really Wants me to Improve' - Malang Sarr Praises Thiago Silva's Influence

Chelsea defender Malang Sarr has praised the influence that Thiago Silva has had on him since joining the club.

The Frenchman signed for the Blues as a free agent ahead of the 20/21 season and spent the campaign on loan at Portuguese outfit Porto.

He is now a member of the first team squad in west London and made his Premier League debut in the 1-0 victory away at Brentford.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

When speaking to the official Chelsea website, Sarr commented on how Silva has helped his game so far, saying: "Thiago is helpful because he really wants me to improve and he is showing me things every day. About defending he knows everything!

"It is respect to him because he is 37 and he plays like he is 25."

The Brazilian also joined the Blues in the same window as Sarr and featured 34 times for them last season, scoring twice.

With over 500 competitive appearances throughout his career, there is no doubt he is one of the best role models that 22-year-old Sarr could have to learn from.

Sipa USA

Sarr made his third start for the Blues in Tuesday's Carabao Cup win against Southampton, playing the full 90 minutes before Chelsea won the tie via a penalty shootout.

He was also an unused substitute against Norwich City last Saturday, with his impressive debut away at Brentford earning him Thomas Tuchel's trust within the first team squad.

Chelsea will next face Newcastle United at St. James' Park in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube