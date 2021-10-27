'He Really Wants me to Improve' - Malang Sarr Praises Thiago Silva's Influence

    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Malang Sarr Praises Influence of Chelsea Teammate Thiago Silva

    Author:

    Chelsea defender Malang Sarr has praised the influence that Thiago Silva has had on him since joining the club. 

    The Frenchman signed for the Blues as a free agent ahead of the 20/21 season and spent the campaign on loan at Portuguese outfit Porto.

    He is now a member of the first team squad in west London and made his Premier League debut in the 1-0 victory away at Brentford.

    pjimage (59)

    When speaking to the official Chelsea website, Sarr commented on how Silva has helped his game so far, saying: "Thiago is helpful because he really wants me to improve and he is showing me things every day. About defending he knows everything!

    "It is respect to him because he is 37 and he plays like he is 25."

    The Brazilian also joined the Blues in the same window as Sarr and featured 34 times for them last season, scoring twice.

    With over 500 competitive appearances throughout his career, there is no doubt he is one of the best role models that 22-year-old Sarr could have to learn from.

    sipa_35322934 (5)

    Sarr made his third start for the Blues in Tuesday's Carabao Cup win against Southampton, playing the full 90 minutes before Chelsea won the tie via a penalty shootout.

    He was also an unused substitute against Norwich City last Saturday, with his impressive debut away at Brentford earning him Thomas Tuchel's trust within the first team squad.

    Chelsea will next face Newcastle United at St. James' Park in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    pjimage
    News

    'He Really Wants me to Improve' - Malang Sarr Praises Thiago Silva's Influence

    just now
    sipa_35775740
    News

    Ralph Hasenhuttl Praises Kepa's Chelsea Goalkeeping Display vs Southampton

    20 minutes ago
    sipa_35707087 (5)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Gave Everything in Southampton Cup Win

    40 minutes ago
    sipa_35324136
    News

    'We Are Very Happy' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Andreas Christensen Admission

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35777844
    News

    Why Thomas Tuchel Was Happy With Chelsea's Performance vs Southampton Despite Needing Penalties

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35605559 (2)
    News

    Malang Sarr: Edouard Mendy Fully Deserving of Chelsea Success

    4 hours ago
    sipa_35001728
    News

    Romelu Lukaku Reacts to Chelsea Reaching Carabao Cup Quarter Final Following Southampton Win

    4 hours ago
    sipa_35776849
    News

    Saul's Three-Word verdict Following Chelsea Return vs Southampton

    4 hours ago