'He's a Great Player' - Malang Sarr Praises Kevin De Bruyne After Defeat to Manchester City

Malang Sarr Praises Kevin De Bruyne After Chelsea Loss Against Manchester City

Chelsea defender Malang Sarr has praised Kevin De Bruyne after his side's defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon. 

The Blues lost 1-0 to the reigning Premier League Champions, with the former blue's strike from outside the area being enough to separate the two teams. 

It was Chelsea's fourth loss in all competitions this season, with two of them coming against the Cityzens. 

imago1009131446h

Speaking to the official Chelsea website after the game, Sarr revealed his frustration from his side conceding a goal against their opponents.

"In this type of game it's our role to slow them down and find solutions, to avoid these type of things (Kevin De Bruyne goal).

Read More

"He's a great player but I think we can do more. By analysing the game we can find the solution to get better like we always do."

Sarr, and his fellow centre-backs Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger, did well to deal with the constant City pressure, particularly in the first half of the game.

imago1009131478h

Despite this, Chelsea's attack did very little to pose a threat when going forward and never really looked like scoring.

De Bruyne then fired his side into the lead in the 70th minute with an effort from range, with the hosts then being able to see out the rest of the game with relative ease.

The result sees them go 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, with Chelsea remaining in second after 22 games played so far.

imago1009131096h
