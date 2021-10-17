'It Means a Lot' - Malang Sarr Delighted After Premier League Debut

Chelsea's Malang Sarr has expressed his delight after making his Premier League debut in the 1-0 victory over Brentford on Saturday.

Ben Chilwell scored the only goal of the game on the stroke of half time, but Edouard Mendy's heroics towards the end of the second half were the highlight of the day.

Sarr was a surprise name involved in Thomas Tuchel's starting XI against the fellow west London side, but he impressed throughout the 90 minutes and capped off his first appearance in the top flight with a clean sheet.

The Frenchman appeared to be elated after the game, saying: "It means a lot, I have been waiting for a long time. I have worked hard for it, I am happy right now.

"I prepare every game like I play. Today the coach gave team, and I was in the squad. I was ready, happy, ready to fight."

Sarr joined the Blues on a free transfer last summer after the expiration of his contract at his previous club Nice.

He spent the 20/21 season on loan at Portuguese outfit Porto, the side Chelsea faced in the quarter-finals of the Champions League last season.

The 22-year-old had to work hard in the victory over the Bees, with the hosts launching a wave of attacks towards the latter stages of the second half in the hope of securing at least a point against the European Champions.

However Sarr remained cool, calm and composed throughout, an impressive performance considering it was only his second appearance for the Blues.

