Malang Sarr Reveals Delight With Chelsea Role After Run of Games

Chelsea defender Malang Sarr has expressed his delight with his role at the club after playing in each of the Blues' last four games, across three competitions.

The 22-year-old has completed each of the Blues' matches in the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Premier League as he looked impressive.

Speaking to Chelsea's official club YouTube channel after the Blues' 1-0 loss to Manchester City, Sarr revealed how happy he is with his role at the club.

imago1009131096h

Read More

He said: "I try to be the best I can to help the squad, to feel comfortable. If I need to play on the side, I will. If I need to play as three in the back, I will. No matter what I'm ready to help the team achieve our goals, to be on the pitch and perform." 

There have been reports linking the French defender with a January departure as AC Milan are interested in taking Sarr on loan but with him proving his worth to Thomas Tuchel, the 22-year-old is set to stay around the first team squad.

“This is what we wanted in the summer (a loan move) and we had a deal practically done with Eintracht Frankfurt, but they could not move a player, so Malang stayed." his agent Federico Pastorello told the Telegraph back in October.

With games coming thick and fast for Chelsea, Sarr could be involved once again as the Blues face Brighton in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

