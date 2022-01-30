Malang Sarr Reveals How He Felt Receiving His Home Chelsea Debut

Chelsea defender Malang Sarr has revealed how it felt to play his first ever match at Stamford Bridge, labelling it 'crazy'.

The French defender moved to the Blues in August 2020 before spending a season on loan at Porto.

The 23-year-old didn't get his first Chelsea start in a 1-1 EFL Cup draw against Aston Villa, where his side progressed through to the fourth round following a penalty shootout.

Speaking to Chelsea's official 5th Stand app, Sarr expressed how it felt to receive his first minutes as a Chelsea first team player.

"That was crazy. To play at the Bridge was something I was looking forward to for a long time and it was a dream come true.

"I was really happy to be able to play and my first game went well so it was excellent."

More recently under Thomas Tuchel, Sarr has featured as a left-back just as much as at centre-back, in the absence of Marcos Alonso.

Since beginning to receive more and more game time, Sarr has continued to thrive in the squad and is excited about what lies ahead.

"I try to be the best I can to help the squad, to feel comfortable. If I need to play on the side, I will. If I need to play as three in the back, I will. No matter what I'm ready to help the team achieve our goals, to be on the pitch and perform."

