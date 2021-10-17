'In the Meeting Before Lunch' - Malang Sarr Reveals When He Found Out About Start Against Brentford

Chelsea's Malang Sarr has revealed when he found out he was starting in the game against Brentford on Saturday evening.

The Frenchman made his first ever appearance in the Premier League against the Bees having only featured once for the Blues previously, a Carabao Cup game against Aston Villa in September.

Ben Chilwell scored the only goal of the game, with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy making a series of fantastic saves in the latter stages to help secure the three points for his side.

Sarr told the official Chelsea website about when he found out he was making his league debut, saying: "Today (Saturday), when the coach gave the team in the meeting before lunch. I was really happy, but also ready as I've done so much."

He was joined in the back three for the Blues by Andreas Christensen and Trevoh Chalobah, all of whom had to work hard against the recently promoted side.

However, the 22-year-old appeared to adapt very quickly and did well to snuff out the danger when required .

"I was grateful and happy to be on from the start to show what I can do."

Sarr spent last season on loan at Porto after signing for Chelsea as a free agent.

His defensive efforts on Saturday earned his side their sixth win in the league so far this season, and the clean sheet ensured that the Blues have conceded just three goals in total.

They next face Malmo in the Champions League group stages on Wednesday night.

