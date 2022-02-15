Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Malang Sarr Outlines Chelsea's Mentality Under Thomas Tuchel

Malang Sarr has admitted Chelsea have picked up the mentality of always being available when Thomas Tuchel requires them. 

Since Tuchel's appointment in January 2021, he has guided the Blues to Champions League, Super Cup and most recently, Club World Cup glory during his first year or so in charge. 

The Chelsea head coach has utilised all of his squad, sometimes enforced due to the recent Covid-19 and injury problems, which has given the chance for the fringe players to pick up minutes. 

imago1009779383h

It has meant they have had to be ready when called upon, with situations ever-changing particularly around the Christmas and New Year period.

Sarr is one of the players to have taken their opportunities when they have been given by Tuchel, and he has put that down to his and the rest of the squads mentality.

Read More

What Malang Sarr said

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, he said: "I think it was a really tough game against a really good opponent. At the end of the day, we prepared for a tough game and we need the details to win the game and that is what happened.

"That is my mentality and that’s the mentality for every player, to be available when the manager needs you. You have got to try and play well and help the team as much as you can."

He added: "It is an amazing feeling, I have no words. If I try to say something about it, I will need a couple of minutes to tell you!

"I am so proud. I am happy for myself and also for the squad because we worked so hard.

"The work level was pushing us and giving us the best preparation to perform and be the best on the pitch and that is what we did."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009779480h
News

Malang Sarr Outlines Chelsea's Mentality Under Thomas Tuchel

46 seconds ago
imago1009078926h
Transfer News

Report: Bayern Munich & Borussia Dortmund Monitoring Chelsea Striker Armando Broja

45 minutes ago
imago1009775480h
News

Chelsea Handed Mason Mount Boost After Club World Cup Final Ankle Injury

1 hour ago
imago1009718480h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Loanee Armando Broja Attracting Interest From Across Europe Amid Southampton Talks

2 hours ago
imago0029508542h
News

Report: Roman Abramovich Eyeing Former Barcelona Technical Secretary Ramon Planes to Boost Chelsea's Sporting Project

2 hours ago
imago0150499755h
News

Revealed: Why Chelsea Squad Were Banned From Leaving Team Hotel at Club World Cup

3 hours ago
imago1009560833h
Features/Opinions

Callum Hudson-Odoi Seeing Chelsea Rewards After Blues Snubbed Summer Loan Move Amid Borussia Dortmund Interest

3 hours ago
imago1009782436h
Features/Opinions

Antonio Rudiger's Latest Chelsea Contract Update Piles Pressure on Blues

4 hours ago