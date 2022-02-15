Malang Sarr Outlines Chelsea's Mentality Under Thomas Tuchel

Malang Sarr has admitted Chelsea have picked up the mentality of always being available when Thomas Tuchel requires them.

Since Tuchel's appointment in January 2021, he has guided the Blues to Champions League, Super Cup and most recently, Club World Cup glory during his first year or so in charge.

The Chelsea head coach has utilised all of his squad, sometimes enforced due to the recent Covid-19 and injury problems, which has given the chance for the fringe players to pick up minutes.

IMAGO / Action Plus

It has meant they have had to be ready when called upon, with situations ever-changing particularly around the Christmas and New Year period.

Sarr is one of the players to have taken their opportunities when they have been given by Tuchel, and he has put that down to his and the rest of the squads mentality.

What Malang Sarr said

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, he said: "I think it was a really tough game against a really good opponent. At the end of the day, we prepared for a tough game and we need the details to win the game and that is what happened.

"That is my mentality and that’s the mentality for every player, to be available when the manager needs you. You have got to try and play well and help the team as much as you can."

He added: "It is an amazing feeling, I have no words. If I try to say something about it, I will need a couple of minutes to tell you!

"I am so proud. I am happy for myself and also for the squad because we worked so hard.

"The work level was pushing us and giving us the best preparation to perform and be the best on the pitch and that is what we did."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube