Malang Sarr Tipped to Follow Cesar Azpilicueta's Footsteps at Chelsea

Malang Sarr has been tipped by his agent to follow Cesar Azpilicueta's pathway at Chelsea.

The 22-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer after joining on a free transfer from OGC Nice. He went to Porto for the 2020/21 campaign before returning to west London in the summer.

Sarr has remained in Thomas Tuchel's camp and made his Premier League debut against Brentford earlier this month, one of three appearances in all competitions this season.

He shares the same agent as Romelu Lukaku who returned to Chelsea in the summer, Federico Pastorello.

Pastorello has been involved in many deals with Chelsea including Azpilicueta's when he joined the club from Marseille in a £7.5 million transfer.

He likened Sarr with the Spaniard and believes the Frenchman will go onto be a regular for Chelsea.

“I was not the agent of Azpi, but I knew him at Marseille and I did the deal between Chelsea and Marseille. It was €7.5 million, which seems incredible now,” Pastorello said in an interview with the Telegraph.

“I was 100 per cent sure he would end up being a Chelsea player, when I suggested him to Marina, but I have to be honest that I didn’t see Azpi doing as well as he has done and all the credit for that goes to him.

“I see in Malang the same attitude, the same focus, the same talent as Azpi when he joined Chelsea. That’s setting the bar so high and, of course, Malang needs to improve on the tactical side because Azpi is a genius, he’s a professor. But, like I was with Azpi, I’m 100 per cent sure that he will end up being a player for Chelsea.”

Pastorello believes Sarr may need to leave Chelsea on loan to continue his develop after a switch to Germany in the summer collapsed in the closing stages of the transfer window.

He added: “This is what we wanted in the summer and we had a deal practically done with Eintracht Frankfurt, but they could not move a player, so Malang stayed.

“Let’s see in January what will happen. Maybe he can go on loan then because maybe he needs one or two seasons playing regularly before coming back, like many players in Chelsea have done.”

