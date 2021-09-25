Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Makes Romelu Lukaku Admission Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise upon Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku as his side face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The striker has had a fine start to life back in the Premier League, scoring four goals in five games for the Blues.

Speaking to Mancity.com ahead of the match, Guardiola has discussed the role of Lukaku at Chelsea.

SIPA USA

“I am not going to deny what a player Romelu Lukaku is,” said Guardiola.

“He knows the Premier League. He was at Chelsea, made a step forward at Everton, then United and Inter Milan where Antonio Conte has the ability to improve every player who works with him.

“The way he supports and allows you to play balls between the lines means they are stronger than last season, but this is a challenge."

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Lukaku will be hoping to keep up his fine form to help Chelsea maintain their unbeaten start to the season. Thomas Tuchel's side could move to six points clear of their opponents with a victory against Guardiola's side.

Chelsea have won the last three clashes against the Manchester based side, including a 1-0 win in last season's Champions League Final in Porto which saw the Blues lift their second Champions League trophy.

