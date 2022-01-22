Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Squad  Disappointed Making Frustrations Difficult to Overcome

Thomas Tuchel has explained there are reasons behind Chelsea's current disappointment and frustration that has left them looking over their shoulder in the race for top four in the Premier League.

Chelsea are without a win in four in the league after their 1-1 draw at Brighton in midweek. But as they took the lead down on the south coast on Tuesday night through Hakim Ziyech's excellent strike, celebrations were muted.

When the ball hit the back of the net, it wasn't a look or celebration of relief. The squad looked down, a reflection of the mood in the camp.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Tuchel admitted the camp was affected by the loss at Manchester City last weekend which has been hard for them to overcome.

"I felt them disappointed and frustrated after the result at City and was harder for us to overcome the obstacles that for us is normal to overcome," admitted Tuchel.

"There are reasons for it. Reasons that we talked about, reasons for which we cannot be blamed."



IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea can put this behind them on Sunday when they face Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge. After two much-needed days off on Wednesday and Thursday, the time to recharge and reset will hopefully pay off when Antonio Conte's side make the trip across the capital.

There is still much to be positive about for the Blues. In a cup final, still in the FA Cup, top four is still on as is their campaign in the Champions League.

