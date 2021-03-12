Man City defender Joao Cancelo heaps praise on Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic

Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo has revealed that Christian Pulisic is the most difficult winger he has faced.

Cancelo, 26, has been a standout performer in the Manchester City side this season which sees City lead the way in the Premier League.

He comes up against the best wingers in the league and he revealed that Pulisic is the most difficult winger he has had to face.

Here's why: "I usually chat with my teammates about it. It may sound strange but for me, the most difficult winger I have faced in the Premier League is Pulisic from Chelsea," Cancelo told Star Sports Football.

"He is a very skilful and fast player with the ball with quick dribbles.

"So for me, he is the most difficult winger I have played."

Pulisic will keen to confirm Cancelo's comments once he is given the chance under Thomas Tuchel, after starting just one of his opening 11 games.

His future in west London has come under question but Tuchel insists he is still part of the plans at Stamford Bridge.

He responded to reporters regarding speculation: "There's a lot of ifs in your question! If he starts tomorrow and does brilliant, if he starts against Atletico and does two goals, maybe he is the captain.

"I know what you mean but it's (the summer) too far ahead. We have many games and he is in my plans. He has the potential to be decisive for us from the bench. As a beginner, can he improve it? Yes. But his job is to be ready like everybody else.

"If you turn it around, it's the duty of the players to show up and really earn to play. This is what Christian does.

"I feel him in the last days very positive and doing the very best in his situation."

