'City Deserved to Win' - Thomas Tuchel Reflects on Manchester City Loss

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has reflected on his side's 1-0 loss to Manchester City.

The Blues suffered their first defeat of the season at home to the reigning Premier League Champions courtesy of Gabriel Jesus' second half strike.

Tuchel opted for the formation that was successfully used in the second half against Tottenham Hotspur last week, but the change did not pay off.

Speaking to the media after the game, Tuchel commented on how his side played against their fellow league title favourites.

He said: "We lost the game and I think City deserved to win.

"For 60 minutes, until the goal, we were very strong in the last 20 metres of the field. The other 80 metres we were not good enough."

Chelsea struggled to get out of their own half in the first period of the game, with City continuously pressing the Blues backline.

Their pressure paid off in the second half as they scored the only goal of the game.

Tuchel added: "We did not have ball possession to hurt them, to grow in confidence. It never happened in the first half, or second half."

The Blues played with only Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku up top, who did well in some link ups on the pitch but did not receive enough service from their teammates.

A tactical switch saw N'Golo Kante come off for Kai Havertz and thus resulted in Chelsea returning to a formation with a front three, which has been hugely successful since Tuchel's arrival.

Chelsea now sit in third in the table, with their opponents overtaking them into second after six games.

