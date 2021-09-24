John Stones, Aymeric Laporte & Rodri Hand Man City Triple Boost Ahead of Chelsea Clash

September 24, 2021
Man City Handed Triple Boost Ahead of Premier League Clash vs Chelsea

Pep Guardiola has been handed a triple boost ahead of their Premier League fixture against Chelsea after John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Rodri all travelled with the squad to London.

City made the trip down south to the English capital by train and many of their squad were pictured prior to their journey for Saturday's clash. 

They are looking to end a run of three successive defeats to Thomas Tuchel's side, with Saturday's meeting the first time the sides have met since the Champions League final in May.

As per the Manchester Evening News, Stones, Laporte and Rodri were all with the City squad on Friday afternoon, giving Guardiola a boost which could see them available for selection.

Guardiola will make late decisions on his squad on Saturday morning, just hours before the game kicks off in west London.

"Some come back a little bit to training," said Guardiola in his pre-match press conference. "Tomorrow we decide if they're ready to play or not.

"Not all of them (are in contention), some come back; we will see how they react to training and tomorrow we will see."

However, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ilkay Gundogan were not spotted with the travelling Man City squad on Friday afternoon. 

List of City players spotted: Ederson, Steffen, Cancelo, Walker, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Fernandinho, Lavia, Rodri, De Bruyne, Grealish, Foden, Palmer, Bernardo, Jesus, Sterling, Mahrez, Torres

