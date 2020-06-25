Chelsea have received an injury boost ahead of their meeting with Manchester City as Pep Guardiola will be without Sergio Aguero for their trip to Stamford Bridge.

It's fourth versus second on Thursday evening with Frank Lampard's side keen to take advantage of Leicester City drawing to Brighton; a win will see Chelsea move to within one point of the Foxes in third.

And now they have received a boost prior to the meeting as Sergio Aguero is expected to miss the remainder of the domestic season after sustaining a knee injury during City's 5-0 win against Burnley on Monday.

He travelled to Barcelona for surgery which was successful, and it will see Gabriel Jesus lead the line on Thursday.

Eric Garcia is also out for the visitors as he continues to recover from a head injury.

John Stones is a doubt and Phil Foden could be rested after picking up a slight injury on Monday as Guardiola looks set to ring the changes ahead of their FA Cup tie at the weekend.

"We can't deny that we have one eye on Newcastle," Guardiola admitted. "Chelsea and Liverpool are prestigious but Newcastle is one game. A final. We have one eye.

"It depends on the physical condition, the minutes they have played. We take a look a little bit at what is going to happen, not just Chelsea."

