Managing Chelsea isn't a difficult task, says Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has piled the pressure on Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel claiming being successful in wets London isn't a difficult task.

Mourinho had two stints at Chelsea and was won multiple trophies including three Premier League titles during his two spells.

And he faces his former side once again with rivals Spurs on Thursday night and he has thrown the pressure on Tuchel to succeed in west London.

"I don't think it's very difficult to coach at Chelsea because I was champion three times, Carlo Ancelotti was champion, Antonio Conte was champion," said Mourinho, as quoted by the Mail.

Mourinho is yet to win a trophy at Tottenham. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

"It cannot be very, very difficult because we won titles there. Chelsea always have great players and great squads and good coaches are happy to work with these clubs and with players who give you a very good opportunity to be successful and win titles. In my case, I was there in two different periods and I was champion in two different periods."

READ MORE: Full Chelsea team news to face Tottenham Hotspur

READ MORE: Spurs to be without Harry Kane for Chelsea clash

READ MORE: Comment - Chelsea's recent resurgence under Tuchel shouldn't stop Blues from making key changes to team

Mourinho has managed across Europe - England, Spain, Italy and Portugal, with Tuchel also having experience in France and Germany.

"What I think makes a coach elite is to be successful in the top leagues, to be successful in leagues in a different dimension," added Mourinho.

"I am not talking about Thomas, the French league is a very competitive league — apart from PSG because they play in a different league. The biggest challenge for a coach is to work in the best leagues. Our league is the most challenging one. He was coming from a league that you cannot compare with the Premier League but he is used to working with players of high calibre, used to important players. He will fit well in a club like Chelsea."

READ MORE: Christian Pulisic: Chelsea 'feeling confident' ahead of Spurs clash

READ MORE: Predicted Chelsea XI to face Spurs in the Premier League

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard remained unbeaten against Mourinho in the Premier League. Will Tuchel be able to take the bragging rights on Thursday, or will his first taste of a London derby end in defeat?

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube