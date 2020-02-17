Absolute Chelsea
Report: Chelsea 0-2 Manchester United | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea's hopes of a top-four finish were dashed after Manchester United punished the Blues' lack of ruthlessness at Stamford Bridge on Monday evening in the Premier League.

VAR was at the centre of attention in west London after Harry Maguire was kept on the field after he appeared to kick out at Michy Batshuayi. 

But two headers from Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire in the 45th minute and 66th minute respectively saw Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's men reduce their gap to the Blues to three points.

The first-half lacked real quality in the attacking sense from both sides.

Michy Batshuayi had a couple of chances in the first-half, with the most notable being a pull back from Mason Mount but he could only hit his effort wide of David De Gea's goal. 

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Anthony Martial produced the only moment of quality at the end of the first-half in stoppage time. The Englishman whipped in a fire delivery from the right-hand side and Martial got in ahead of a dazed Andreas Christensen to glance a header home into the bottom corner.

But the half was marred by VAR controversy involving Michy Batshuayi and Harry Maguire. The United centre-half appeared to kick out at the Belgian but VAR deemed it not worthy of a red card offence.

Chelsea thought they had an equaliser when Kurt Zouma tapped home from a corner, but VAR ruled it out for a Cesar Azpilicueta push on Brandon Williams at the near post.

But Harry Maguire, the centre of controversy, doubled the visitors' lead in the 66th minute when he powered his header past Willy Caballero in the bottom corner from Bruno Fernandes' pin-point perfect corner.

Chelsea had the ball in the back of the net again on the 77th minute after substitute Olivier Giroud steered Mason Mount's cross past David De Gea, but VAR intervened and ruled it out for offside.

Chelsea hopes of a top-four spot were dashed, and their gap is now just one point to fifth spot. 

Tottenham, Bayern Munich and Liverpool all await Frank Lampard's side in Chelsea's next three home fixtures.

