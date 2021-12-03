Manchester United Boss Ralf Rangnick Reveals Why He Rejected Chelsea in February

Newly appointed Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has opened up on the reason why he rejected Chelsea in February.

The Blues reportedly approached the German after dismissing Frank Lampard earlier in the year, but instead ended up appointing Thomas Tuchel.

Speaking to the press via Sky Sports News following his appointment as Manchester United interim manager, Rangnick has opened up on the rumours linking him to Chelsea in the past.

IMAGO / Pressefoto Baumann

It was previously reported that the manager 'tried' to become Chelsea manager in the past, but Tuchel was handed the job ahead of him.

Now Rangnick has spoken on why he never ended up in the dugout at Stamford Bridge.

He said: “When Chelsea contacted me it was just for four months interim manager, without any prospective to work in the long term together.”

The German will take charge of the Red Devils until the end of the season before moving into an advisory role at the club as they search for a long term replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Chelsea boss Tuchel has had his say on the appointment, previously stating: "He helped me a lot because he was my coach and then he was one of the main figures to convince me to try coaching.

"He had a huge influence on all of us at this time because he showed us it is not necessary to follow people to the toilet in football games, that was the belief! These days the defenders follow their strikers wherever they go."

