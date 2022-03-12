Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has rubbished the recent links between his side and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues man arrived at the club at the start of 2021 and he has been a highly successful appointment ever since.

However amid the recent sanctions imposed on club owner Roman Abramovich, that have subsequently affected Chelsea, there was believed to be interest from the Red Devils regarding the potential hiring of the German as their new manager.

When speaking to the media, via football.london, the interim boss at United downplayed the speculation regarding Tuchel.

"It doesn't make sense at all to even think or speculate about that. Yes, Thomas Tuchel is a top manager.

"Yes, I know him well. Yes, he was a player of mine in Ulm. Yes, he took his first job as a football coach in Stuttgart when I was the head coach there.

"We all know that but he is the manager of Chelsea right now, they're third, they're still in the Champions League and only because there are issues now around the ownership of this club, to speculate about maybe him being a candidate for the manager's here in the summer doesn't make sense to do that."

Even though Rangnick is not expected to be the United boss beyond the current season, reports have suggested that Tuchel has 'no intention of quitting Chelsea'.

It is believed that he loves working at the west London side, and therefore the Red Devils' search for their new permanent manager will have to continue.

