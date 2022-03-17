Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Manchester United Monitoring Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel in Search for New Manager

Manchester United are monitoring the situation regarding Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel as they look for a new manager.

The Blues head coach has built a strong team during his time at Stamford Bridge, getting results during the toughest of times.

It has now been reported that Tuchel is being monitored by Man United as he emerges on their shortlist.

imago1010579163h

The Guardian state that Tuchel is on the managerial shortlist and is of particular interest due to Chelsea's current situation - with the club being sold from the ownership of Roman Abramovich.

This has alerted Man United to the potential availability of the German, who has a strong relationship with current United interim Ralf Rangnick, who will have a say in the next managerial appointment.

Tuchel's impressive Champions League run last season, which saw Chelsea win the competition, is particularly impressive to Manchester United, who were knocked out of the Champions League to Atletico Madrid in the round of 16 this season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1008532714h

Furthermore, the Athletic states that Tuchel has given indications he will stay on under a new owner but there is no guarantee the picture at Chelsea settles down, and some sources believe he would be open to hearing United’s pitch.

The Blues boss has previously committed his future to Chelsea despite the uncertainty surrounding the Club.

He said: "There's no doubt I'll stay until the end of the season. Absolutely. We just have to wait and we still have to go day-by-day because everything can change.

"As you know the situation is clear, the club's for sale, and hopefully, it will go through to sort things out and give us a perspective. But it's pure speculation and I have no further information than you already have.

"That's what I meant with day-by-day, which is anyway a good way to live your life, and now we are forced to do it because there are some circumstances we cannot influence, and at some point it's not so nice because we have no strings to pull and no actions to do to help."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007474543h
News

Reece James and Mason Mount Receive England Call Ups for Upcoming Friendlies

By Nick Emms7 minutes ago
imago0006738211h
News

Sir Martin Broughton Urges Government to Protect Chelsea & Ukraine Victims Following Roman Abramovich Sanctioning

By Nick Emms38 minutes ago
imago0078499501h
News

Sir Martin Broughton Enlists Support From Wall Street & Sports Titans Ahead of 'Fully Funded' Chelsea Bid

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010479509h
News

UK Government and UEFA to Hold Talks About Chelsea Ticket Sales for Champions League Quarter-Final Home Tie

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010479508h
News

Parimatch Join Three UK, Hyundai & Zapp as Latest Partners to Distance Themselves From Chelsea

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010647146h
News

'Amazing Pass' - Christian Pulisic Comments on Champions League Goal Against Lille

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1010576571h
News

Nick Candy Unlikely to Be a Serious Bidder for Chelsea Despite Hiring Gianluca Vialli

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010485408h
News

Chelsea Remove Three Brand From All Digital Assets Amid Sponsorship Suspension

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago