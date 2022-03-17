Manchester United Monitoring Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel in Search for New Manager

Manchester United are monitoring the situation regarding Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel as they look for a new manager.

The Blues head coach has built a strong team during his time at Stamford Bridge, getting results during the toughest of times.

It has now been reported that Tuchel is being monitored by Man United as he emerges on their shortlist.

The Guardian state that Tuchel is on the managerial shortlist and is of particular interest due to Chelsea's current situation - with the club being sold from the ownership of Roman Abramovich.

This has alerted Man United to the potential availability of the German, who has a strong relationship with current United interim Ralf Rangnick, who will have a say in the next managerial appointment.

Tuchel's impressive Champions League run last season, which saw Chelsea win the competition, is particularly impressive to Manchester United, who were knocked out of the Champions League to Atletico Madrid in the round of 16 this season.

Furthermore, the Athletic states that Tuchel has given indications he will stay on under a new owner but there is no guarantee the picture at Chelsea settles down, and some sources believe he would be open to hearing United’s pitch.

The Blues boss has previously committed his future to Chelsea despite the uncertainty surrounding the Club.

He said: "There's no doubt I'll stay until the end of the season. Absolutely. We just have to wait and we still have to go day-by-day because everything can change.

"As you know the situation is clear, the club's for sale, and hopefully, it will go through to sort things out and give us a perspective. But it's pure speculation and I have no further information than you already have.

"That's what I meant with day-by-day, which is anyway a good way to live your life, and now we are forced to do it because there are some circumstances we cannot influence, and at some point it's not so nice because we have no strings to pull and no actions to do to help."

